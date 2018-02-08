Bose’s totally wireless SoundSport Free won’t fall out mid-workout

Wireless earbuds are absolutely perfect for the gym...until they fall out mid-treadmill. How are you supposed to hammer that last mile without #workoutbangersMOREMOTIVATION to push you through? With Bose’s SoundSport Free, finally available to buy in the UK, that should be a problem of the past. Each of the lightweight Bluetooth buds has a little fin that slides along the upper ridge of your ear, holding them in place no matter how much you move. An IPX4 water-resistance rating means you don’t have to worry about sweating either. Battery life is five hours, long enough to see anyone except The Rock through a workout, and the included charging case adds another 10. Grab a pair for £179.95.