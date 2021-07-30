Audio-Technica’s AT2040 mic makes premium audio affordable for your podcast

Your chilli pepper podcast might feature properly hot content, but poor acoustics will soon lose you listeners. For recordings that are sweeter on the ears, try Audio-Technica’s AT2040. Borrowing inspiration from the pro BP40, its metal shell and sturdy build belie the £89 price tag. At its heart, a highly directional hypercardioid pickup is designed to isolate your voice while ignoring background sounds – so you’ll capture crisp speech even if there’s hubbub in the studio. Or, you know, your mate’s bathroom. An integrated shock mount reduces vibrations which can affect audio quality, while a multi-stage windscreen employs foam mesh to prevent vocal pops at close range. Not ideal for beatboxers, but brilliant for broadcasting your tones at their dulcet best.