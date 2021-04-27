AIAIAI and Ninja Tune team up with headphones made from recycled vinyl

We’re huge fans of AIAIAI’s TMA-2 headphones over here at Stuff – in fact these highly configurable, fully replaceable cans made our recent round-up of truly desirable eco-friendly gadgets. The good news for environmentally conscious musos is that a new, even greener version has arrived, courtesy of a collaboration with one of the UK’s most beloved cult record labels. The limited edition AIAIAI Ninja Tune Edition TMA-2 (US$250/€250, available today) has speaker units made of recycled vinyl, Bluetooth 5.0, a 20-hour battery life and the same modular design that allows it to be repaired and upgraded over the years. Despite Ninja Tune’s success as a label it apparently has no shortage of records in need of recycling (see Cliff Richard's back catalogue), and it’s heartening to see said vinyl put to use in some great-sounding headphones.