Monument Valley 2 is out now - and you'll love it

We hesistate to call anything a 'classic' app. Mainly because the term makes us feel positively ancient, but also because so few downloads are deserving of it. When it comes to Monument Valley, that mind-bending puzzler deserves all the rapturous praise it still receives. Those M. C. Escher-style labyrinth. That weird dunce hat you walked around with. The time you turned into bird. What a game, friends. What we'd give for a few more jaunts round its dizzying delights. Well, luckily enough a Monument Valley 2 has just been unleashed as part of WWDC 2017 and it looks very much like more of what we so loved about that first app. At just £4.99 for what could well be another tour de force from ustwo games, you really can't say fairer.