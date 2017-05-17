This 360-degree mobile game makes you the Doctor

Steering with your smartphone isn’t a new concept for mobile games. Steering the TARDIS through an infinite, 360-degree vortex, though, is. Throw in some endless runner tropes - including pick-ups and space debris - and you’ve a mind-bending way to channel your inner Doctor (and, possibly, feel a little bit nauseous). The best bit? As it’s an in-browser game there’s nothing to download - so, like the Who ship itself, you’ll still have plenty of space left. Simply head to the website on your mobile and get piloting - no sonic screwdriver required. You’ll need to get a dimension shift on, though, as it’s only around for 6 months.