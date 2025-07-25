A. Lange & Söhne reveals new Zeitwerk Date in pink gold with grey dial

A. Lange & Söhne, a brand known for making some of the very best watches around, has added a warm new hue to one of its most distinctive watches.

The Zeitwerk Date, which features a mechanical jumping digital display and a date ring circling the dial, is now available in pink gold for the first time, paired with a contrasting grey dial for a rich, contemporary look.

The Zeitwerk made its debut in 2009, wowing traditionalists and tech-heads alike with its precisely jumping digital numerals – all driven by an ingenious mechanical movement. A decade later, the Zeitwerk Date added a clever date ring system: 1 to 31 are printed on glass, with a red marker creeping forward each night at midnight to highlight the current date. The whole system completes a satisfying circuit every month.

The new model builds on the 2019 white gold version, keeping the 44.2mm case and signature time bridge – a block of untreated German silver that frames the digital display and reveals the gearwork beneath.

The hours and minutes are read left to right via large numerals that snap forward instantly, 1,440 times per day.

Travelling and need to update the time quickly? A pusher at 4 o’clock advances the hours independently, while a second pusher at 8 o’clock corrects the date. Both switches are triggered on release rather than press, in typical Lange fashion.

Inside is the L043.8 calibre, a manually wound movement made from 516 components, boasting a constant-force escapement and twin mainspring barrels for a healthy 72-hour power reserve.

The same escapement regulates the energy used to jump the discs every minute, helping keep time stable even as the mainsprings wind down. At midnight, the entire date ring and all three numeral discs jump in unison – an impressive feat of power and precision.

A sapphire caseback reveals the finely finished movement in all its glory, including the engraved ratchet wheel and the delicate escapement bridge. As Anthony de Haas, Lange’s Product Development Director, puts it: “At midnight, it puts on an exceptional show… a force and precision you can imagine feeling through the case.”

You can enquire now on A. Lange & Söhne’s website.

