There are two kinds of gamer - or there are as far as phone makers are concerned, anyway.

For the player with multi-coloured LEDs on everything, who chugs energy drinks and plays in dark rooms at hours well past their bedtime, there's dedicated hardware like the Razer phone.

But what about the gamer that plays mobile apps religiously through every commute, at every bedtime, and on every toilet break (don’t lie, you’ve done it too)? What's out there to fuel their secret addiction, the one they'd rather not broadcast to the world?

Enter the Honor Play. Here's a phone built from the ground up to play every mobile game you can throw at it smoothly - but with a design that wouldn't look out of place in a line-up of 2018’s flagships.

The thing is, can performance alone be enough to keep gamers happy, or does the entire concept of a 'gaming phone’ even make any sense?