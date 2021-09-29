At the heart of what makes the latest GoPro so much better than older models is its new GP2 processor.

It’s the first chip upgrade in four years – and it was much needed. While the Hero 9 Black was great, its responsiveness was not. In addition to overall speed boosts within menus, the Hero 10 can also upload your footage 30% faster than the Hero 9 could, which makes a significant difference when you’re talking about gigs of 5.3K video. You can also directly hook up your Hero to your smartphone for even faster uploads.

The camera also brings back the high-resolution 23MP sensor introduced last year, which, in tandem with the GP2, delivers shooting options that are unmatched. Even at high-res, high frame rates, the Hero 10 Black saves photos and videos much faster than previous-gen devices, so you won’t be waiting around to get back to shooting, which is critical for an action cam.

Photos from the Hero 10 are improved as well, though we wouldn’t recommend it as a stills camera; your smartphone is likely to outperform it. One area where we did have an issue was shooting HDR photos in heavily backlit scenes. The dark areas can carry a lot of grain, which feels like something that should be fixable with a software update.

Paired with a GoPro subscription (£50 per year), the Hero 10 Black can automatically ping files over to your smartphone and they can be backed up to the cloud automatically. GoPro’s also brought back live streaming, voice control, webcam mode and compatibility with all the Hero 9 Mods, which is ideal for anyone looking for flexible upgrades.

Less excellent is the Hero 10 Black’s battery. With the new shooting frame rates matched with the mightier GP2 processor, continuous shooting time falls behind the Hero 9. You still get enough juice from a single charge for a day of short clips that you can stitch together, but for longer hyperlapse shots, you’ll want to pick up some spare cells (helpfully, the Hero 10 Black uses the same batteries as the Hero 9). Alternatively, you could use a USB-C power bank to keep it ticking along (though that requires the battery door to remain open, nullifying the camera’s waterproofing).