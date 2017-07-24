Action cams have reached the dizzy heights of 4K, but they’re as useful as a stick-mounted potato if they’re pointing in the wrong direction when something amazing happens.

That’s why GoPro has been busy working on a next-gen cam called the Fusion, which is due out by the end of 2017.

If you thought the Hero5 had an ultra-wide field of view, the Fusion promises 360-degree capture that misses absolutely nothing, wherever you point the thing.

Doesn’t this mean warped, fisheye videos that make the watcher feel like a chameleon? Not with the Fusion. It’s promising a new software feature called Overcapture that lets you pick out flat, 1080p frames from within its all-seeing view.

In theory, this makes it like a six-headed GoPro (hence ‘Fusion’), which can capture nicely edited, flat HD videos of your friend’s no-handers, as well as 360-degree souvenirs for your VR headset.

We fondled one at the Tour de France to find out if the theory is likely to match the reality...