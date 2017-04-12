If your internet connection is slower than a tortoise on Valium, Google Wifi isn’t going to improve this – it can only work with what’s coming in through the pipes. But if, like us, you’ve got a reliable fibre connection, Google Wifi excels.

As we’ve mentioned, setup is a breeze, but network coverage is really strong – our home blackspots being eliminated. Even in the garden we were getting a strong signal - and now it's getting sunny, that really is a boon.

Download speeds were around the same as our Sky Q Hub (our Sky Q system is a mesh network itself), but we were definitely getting better coverage with Google Wifi.

Network Assist is where Google Wifi just kills it. If you’re on a mobile device and moving around your home, the Network Assist feature will work out which Google Wifi unit is closest to you and offer you the best bandwidth by switching channels.

It’s the beauty of a mesh network – wherever you are, you’re going to get the same download speed. In our tests, Wi-Fi on our iPhone was at full strength throughout the whole house, something that just didn’t happen before.

Of course, if you’re in a flat or a small house then a pair of Google Wifi units may be overkill – one is probably enough (and you’ll still get the benefits of the app and extended range). But for me, in a three-bed, old house with thick walls, a pair of them is fantastic. It would be even better if we had three or four, but then you’re looking at an investment upwards of £450.