One of the best other parts costs extra, the Pixelbook pen stylus. It’s a whopping £99, even more than the Apple Pencil.

It’s aluminium, and takes an AAA battery. You can use the button on its side to bring up Google Assistant, but the simple feel of the thing is the best part.

Gliding across the screen is ultra-smooth, more so than the styluses Lenovo, Dell and so on ship with some of their convertible laptops.

There’s a hair more input lag than Apple’s Pencil, but with support for tilt sensing and pressure sensitivity, the sketching experience is pretty natural.

The main limit is the kind of apps you can get for Chrome OS. As it runs Android apps you can use Sketchbook Pro and Infinite Painter, but not the kind of software professionals use.

This is indicative of the odd middle ground in which Chrome OS lives. It’s not a fluffy mobile OS, but isn’t quite as broad as MacOS or Windows either.

And, again, it makes more sense when you’re paying £200-300 for a laptop or convertible rather than up to £1837 with all the accessories added. Sheesh.

We have £1257’s worth of Google Pixel Slate here, the Core i5 CPU version with 120GB of storage and 8GB RAM. And even this fairly high-end version feels shaky at times.

Sometimes the software is jerky, and while Android app support began in Chrome in 2016, it still needs work.

Ark Survival Evolved crashes before you reach the loading screen, and there’s unexpected occasional judder in games that would run just fine on a mid-range Android phone, like Alto’s Odyssey.

You can also watch some apps rescale to the screen as they load, another sign the Google Pixel Slate is running software not really designed for it.

PUBG doesn’t recognise the Google Pixel Slate as a “powerful” device either, only letting you run the game with bottom-rung graphics. And as such it looks pretty naff on a 12.3-inch screen.

The top-end versions of the Google Pixel Slate are also not quite as powerful as you may expect.

Yes, they have eighth-generation Intel CPUs, but these are “Y” chips, which only have two cores, not four like the kinds used in most Windows laptops. Their integrated graphics chips are weaker too.

It scores 7941 points in Geekbench 4, only slightly better than the cheaper Samsung Galaxy Tab S4.

This tablet can’t run the most demanding apps and games as well as a standard Android tablet or phone. And that’s an issue whether you blame the processor or the software. We mostly blame the software.

Chrome OS also feels like a work-in-progress. Why is the homescreen just a place to put a wallpaper and nothing else? Why does it feel a little clunky to navigate around still? Why are there so many fewer features than Android?

As before, these problems don’t matter so much when you’re paying £180 for an Acer Chromebook 14 for the few jobs you don’t want to do on your phone. But they’re glaring when you’ve just emptied your bank account for a Chromebook like the Pixel Slate.