Google’s hardware design style is all about cute plastic. Even when its Pixel phones aren’t made of the stuff, they look like they are.

The Google Pixel Buds are plastic earphones, but are still among the better-looking true wireless pairs. There’s no dangly bit left hanging below your ear canals, the earpieces don’t stick out a mile. All you really see is a little circle of white plastic with the little “G” Google logo stamped on.

They are low-key, just like Google’s smart home gear.

“Don’t look at me while I quietly push Google Assistant down your throat,” they say. That’s the real point of the Pixel Buds. They let you talk to Assistant just by saying “Hey Google”. And, as with plenty of other recent wireless headphones, the Buds will read our your notifications if you want.

Hearing the prim voice of Google Assistant read out rude WhatsApp group names is the best part here. But there are doubtless some of you who want notifications to ruin your relationship with music as well as everything else you once enjoyed.

The Pixel Buds have touch pads on each earpiece. It’s the usual one, two and three taps to play, skip tracks and skip back. These work perfectly well, for once. You can also slide a finger across the earpiece to change volume, but this is more fiddly.

There’s a little silicone anchor on these earphones for stability. They handle running just fine, although the hard plastic casing can cause a bit of cartilage discomfort after a while. This will, of course, depend on the shape of your ears.