Now that the Chromecast has a remote, it needs an on-screen interface to to go with it, and that's where the new Google TV "entertainment experience" comes in. The idea is that films and TV episodes from all your favourite apps and subscriptions are cobbled together in one place, which is really quite useful. The 'For You' tab is your home screen and offers up personalised recommendations from across your subscriptions based on what you like.

Our list started well enough with The Right Stuff remake (already watching it on Disney+, thanks Google!), but then next on the list was Space Jam on Netflix. A 24-year-old film which is mostly famous for having a still-functioning Alta Vista-era website. Cheers, Google. The rest was a bizarre selection of incredibly mediocre films we'd either seen or have no intention of watching because life is too short. In fairness, the recommendations will probably get better with time, but we didn't find them all that useful right now.

Under your recommendations row you'll find the roster of apps you added on setup, and then various rows sorted into genres like 'Adventure Films' and 'Crime Shows'. The UI is generally speedy and slick, though we did find there was a bit of lag sometimes when hitting the home screen button. Films and TV shows are all displayed with a handy Rotten Tomatoes score, and they also state which platform they're from and if there's a an additional pay-for-view fee, which is a neat touch.

The Watchlist lets you bookmark stuff and you can add to your list from your phone or laptop so that's its ready and waiting for you when you plonk yourself on the sofa. You can either search on screen or just hold down the black button on the remote and use voice search. We found that it worked pretty well but as with all voice assistants you do need to pronounce your words very clearly.