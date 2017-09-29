Not much was expected from 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order, but the sleeper hit shoot-em-up had an engaging story, excellent gameplay, and a battle-scarred beefcake protagonist who I loved.

And not just because every third sentence to leave his mouth was a profanity-riddled pop shot at his Nazi foes.

Now I’m back in the (presumably massive) boots of BJ Blazkowicz for the follow-up, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, which picks up right after the events of the first game. This time BJ has left Europe and is taking the fight to America, where the state of play is no less bleak for anti-fascists. But hey, at least it should make for a riotously entertaining action romp.

After an hour with Wolfenstein II at a recent Bethesda event, I initially found it to be a frustrating exercise, but came away from the demo desperate to see what happens next.