Nintendo spent last year hyping up a certain plumber as part of Super Mario Bros.’ 35th anniversary, so it’s only fair that his villainous rival got a bit of love in 2021. And waaaat better way than with a brand new WarioWare game for the Switch?

If you’ve never played a WarioGame - of which there are many across numerous Nintendo systems dating all the way back to the first entry in 2003 - before, each one is a essentially a compendium of what Nintendo calls “microgames”, very short and often exceptionally strange minigames in which the player is ordered to complete usually just one task in a few seconds, before the game moves onto the next one.

It’s WarioWare’s’ quickfire nature and variety in the microgames - one minute you might be steering a rocket around falling asteroids, the next you’re plucking a hair from a giant on-screen nose - that makes it an enduringly great party game, and WarioWare: Get It Together! aims to continue that tradition.

But this entry is a bit different. WarioWare has always featured an eccentric collection of characters that frequently turn up in the madcap stories often told in between the microgame marathons, but in Get It Together! you actually play as them for the first time. Each character controls slightly differently and relies on a different moveset to tackle a microgame, which not only adds a layer of strategy and complexity not seen before in the series, but also means the 200+ games on offer slightly reinvent themselves each time you revisit them.

Whether playing solo or with friends, WarioWare: Get It Together! is never less than a riot, even if the tweaked approach to gameplay doesn’t always work perfectly, and the game disappointingly fails to utilise the various quirks of the unique Switch hardware it belongs to.