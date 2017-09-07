South Park has never shied away from controversy. This is a show renowned for repeatedly killing off a nine-year-old and building a spin-off film around Saddam Hussein's homosexual relationship with Satan, after all.

Think writers Trey Parker and Matt Stone would dumb down the obscenities for their second video game? Not a chance. Within the first hour of starting The Fractured But Whole I was already fighting off paedophile priests, beating up Hooters-esque waitresses and completing a mini game in order to squeeze out a turd.

In many ways then, it's picking up right where the first South Park game The Stick of Truth left off. But that doesn't mean it's merely a rehash, because Ubisoft has also introduced some major gameplay changes here, most noticeably overhauling the previous game's turn-based combat.

That's something of a surprise given how successful the previous system was, and a potentially risky move if it doesn't work. I spent a few hours with the sequel to find out how it plays.