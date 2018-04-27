If I had one criticism of Rise, it’s that I wasn’t all that enamoured with its snowy setting, but there’ll be no need for fluffy parkas here.

I meet Lara at a bustling, vibrantly colourful Día de Muertos celebration in a Peruvian village, where she’s tailing one of Trinity’s head honchos, a guy called Dominguez. There’s little gameplay involved beyond moving through the marketplace and interacting with locals, making it the perfect opportunity for the developers to flex their graphical muscles. This is one pretty game (the version I played was running on an Xbox One X), brimming with detail and cinematic flair.

Before long I learn that both Lara and Trinity are searching for an enchanted Mayan dagger. Our protagonist, as per, is just trying to finish the work of her intrepid father, while Dominguez and co. are looking to draw on its immense power to remake the world, or something like that. After making her way down a cliff and into the game’s first titular tomb, Lara manages to seize the prize, and in doing so accidentally triggers the actual apocalypse.

I’m promised before playing the game that Lara will have to face up to the consequences of her reckless actions before she can become the Tomb Raider proper, and without spoiling anything, it’s abundantly clear by the end of the demo that she’s put her foot in it in a big way. While I’m not convinced that this series has ever really earned its really, really serious tone, I’m still keen to see how Lara’s defining moments play out.