Performance issues or bugs are probably understandable from such a small team, some which have already been acknowledged at the time of writing and will hopefully be resolved with a launch day patch. But while we encountered one bug that made us unable to interact with a person or object until we restarted, the game also seems to have some awkward waypointing in general.

A system where you can place your own markers on the map feels inaccurate and limited, which we ultimately made little use of since most landmarks are fortunately distinct enough amid the barren environments. Quests that do have waypoints are also unreliable, such as not giving any indication of whether you’re supposed to go high or low, while another pointed us in the direction of a character who doesn’t even appear until we’ve completed another quest.

What you’ll find is that, after a point, some quests won’t even provide a waypoint, just a vague clue or direction to head towards. By then, you’ll probably come to the conclusion that you should just ignore the quests, map, and compass, and just go your own way. Sable is ultimately at its best when you just take the exploration into your own hands, spotting a structure housing secrets of some long-forgotten civilisation or the remnants of a crashed ship from an unknown planet, some which will yield their own questlines, which again, you can take or leave at your fancy.

Our time with Sable incidentally did leave a number of quests trailing off, although a few, such as collecting a lot of eggs from cute creatures called Chums that can upgrade your stamina, are clearly meant to last the whole duration of the game. You’ll likely have only just scratched the surface of its mysteries by the time you’re given the option to return home to finish the ceremony. Whatever you decide to do, you feel that the game is respectful of both your time and your choices.