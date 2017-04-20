Even though Mario Kart 8 was the Wii U’s best-selling game, that console was far from a commercial phenomenon. So most people who pick up a copy of MK8D are going to be coming to it with an absolute wealth of racing to be getting on with, and boy oh boy are they in for a treat.

MK8 was and is a marked step up from the so-so Mario Kart Wii. Not just because of its vastly superior HD visuals and character animations that bring each chase towards the finish line so deliriously to life. The whole game is that bit more refined and tactile, rewarding the player who can powerslide furthest or manage their items so they don’t get caught out by an errant green shell.

Key to this is the sheer variety of courses Nintendo has cooked up here. From speeding up the water-soaked scenery of Shy Guy Falls to darting between airplane landing gear in Sunshine Airport, you rarely feel as though you’ve seen the same track before in a slightly different guise.

On top of those brand new tracks, there’s a whole host of revamped classics including Yoshi Valley, Baby Park and Tick-Tock Clock. Plus, you get several more offerings based on other games from Nintendo’s vast catalogue such as F-Zero’s Big Blue, The Legend of Zelda’s Hyrule Circuit and Animal Crossing’s… Animal Crossing.

So yeah, that’s quite a lot of racing to be getting on with - either by yourself or with a gang of mates in tow - and almost all of it is totally fab. Especially if you’re playing up to speeds of 150cc, i.e. the ones that were originally included in Mario Kart 8. The top 200cc speed, which was added in post-release, is enjoyably challenging but sees you bombarded with a near-constant array of weaponry and breaks some courses by seeing you glide through ferris wheels and finish line signs.

Also, I’m morally opposed to a Mario Kart game mode that forces you to use the brake button.