As with previous games, the grappling hook is the star of the game. Good thing too, because the voiced characters are personality vacuums and can’t carry the game on their shoulders.

You can fire your grapple at any object and link it to another, causing wanton destruction that will have you smiling from ear to ear.

New to this entry is the ability to mod your tools and add a Metal Gear ‘Fulton’ style balloon to lift people and objects into the air. Not enough? Fine, you can also add a jet boost to the balloon and make them do things that, in other games, would look like a glitch.

Still not enough? How about modding those tools to withstand enemy damage, or make a balloon full of helium, or even change the speed at which your jets accelerate. This is a ridiculous game that revels in the the insanity you, the player, can create with its toolset.

Feel like grappling an enemy to a car and sending the car into orbit? That’s fine. Pop a fulton balloon on the car, then grapple the guy to the car with the retract mod, and away they go. It cannot be emphasised enough how satisfying it is, and the generous auto-aim helps you target people as well as helicopters.