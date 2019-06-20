That said, combat is still a core part of gameplay, and Yagami’s a nimble martial artist who can execute flashy wall jump attacks, even leapfrog over enemies. But battering thugs also gets repetitive, especially when there’s so many out to jump you everywhere you go, and you’ll find yourself reusing the same few tactics and seeing the same animations.

Nonetheless, as a detective, you get to approach scenarios in a variety of styles. For instance, infiltrating a yakuza organisation’s offices might require you to use a drone to stake out the building before donning a disguise, while getting through doors might require finding a password or picking the lock.

While the game indulges in lengthy albeit well-acted cutscenes, there’s also moments where you have some input, either by picking the correct line of questioning during an interrogation or piecing together key evidence to progress the plot.

None of these are exactly groundbreaking features, even if they’re new to the Yakuza universe. After all, who would have thought that in the year of our lord 2019, we’d still be playing QTE chases and tailing missions? The only upside to the latter is that its slow pace is an excuse to drink in the detail of your surroundings.