Netherrealm is the absolute champ at taking the simple one-on-one fighting game and adapting it around a compelling single-player story - and has been ever since it gave Mortal Kombat a gory reboot in 2011.

Good news, solo brawlers: Injustice 2 continues that trend.

Things pick up where the multiverse-hopping Gods Among Us left off, which can be a little confusing for first-timers. The Justice League is still split, Superman is still in prison, and Batman is still the one that put him there. Sounds dark, right?

Well, it’s nowhere nowhere near as gloomy and sinister as the original, even if it stays on the serious side of DC’s comics universe. There’s no Guardians of the Galaxy-style silliness here - even if that sarcastic scamp Green Arrow does his best. The improved character models (and startlingly realistic facial animations) only add to the impact.

The annoying quick-time sequences from the previous game have been ditched in favour of more focus on the actual fighting. It’s a smart move, one that lets you hop between battles, or settle down to watch the cutscenes between each encounter unfold and piece together the story. Each chapter puts the focus on a few heroes or villains, unfolding the story a bit at a time. You either focus on one character, or pick between a pair of warriors for a few fights before moving onto something new.

It’s enough to get a taster of a large portion of the roster, but you’re almost exclusively playing as the heroes here - you’ll need to head to the multiplayer modes to try out some villains instead. There are a lot of overlapping plot points, too, so there’s a lot to get your head around. At least the action-packed cutscenes and fantastic voice acting make it an easier watch than the box office bomb that was Suicide Squad.

And with so many stars all battling for screen time, you’ll need to pay attention.