The game offers six new locations, every one (bar one notable, and acceptable exception) a intricately crafted sandbox packed with interesting characters, interesting places and interesting ways to off your targets. From the opulent upper floors of the world’s tallest skyscraper in Dubai (yes, of course you can push your victims off the top) to a Berghain-inspired nightclub in the concrete shell of a former German power station (yes, of course you can impersonate the DJ and send the crowd into a techno-fuelled frenzy), every location feels alive and demands exploration.

One of the great joys of this series has been aimlessly wandering around these places, drinking in their atmospheres, enjoying their visuals and listening to the conversations of their inhabitants: the griping of a put-upon housemaid or the boasts batting back and forth between a bodyguard and his colleague. These characters, as well as some of the more outlandish assassination methods afforded by the locations (think exploding golf balls, overpowered industrial fans and poorly wired modern art installations) lend the game a tongue-in-cheek, absurdist and almost satirical flavour that lets it neatly sidestep the on-paper grimness of its subject matter.

It’s hard for a player to feel morally strained when, as 47, you send a cartoonishly wicked technoterrorist into the great beyond using the mind control device they themselves invented.

As with the 2016 Hitman and 2018’s Hitman 2, each location has several story missions that can be played through step-by-step in order to get to Agent 47’s prey, as well as a long list of challenges and other achievements to tick off. This encourages and rewards multiple playthroughs of the same location, as you’ll unlock new starting points, gadgets, weapons, disguises and more the more you play. Once unlocked, many of these can be used in other locations too.

If you rush, you can play through all six of the new levels in a few short hours, but doing so would be missing the point: with the detail and craft that has gone into these levels, you should be taking your time, replaying them again and again to try out new methods of assassination, complete challenges and fully explore the wonderful world that IO Interactive has built.

On a related note, owners of the previous two games can import their progress and unlocks. This process is a bit convoluted and has some limits (you can’t import progress from a PS4 to the PC, for instance), but well worth it – especially as, once done, you can access all the series’ locations from within Hitman 3.