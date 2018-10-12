You play a Hitman game very differently at home to how you play it at a morning preview event in central London.

I know this, because if I was playing Hitman 2 - follow-up to 2016’s brilliant sort-of reboot of the series - at home, I would probably have spent a lot more time stalking the bigmouth drug dealer, who I’d overheard talking about about his arrangement with one of my assassination targets.

I needed to pursue the oversharing mule until we were in a secluded area. That way, I could knock him out and pinch his outfit without upsetting the locals. But he wouldn’t do what I wanted, and I started to worry that this hopeless affair would be all I’d have to write about if I didn’t consider alternative options. It’s not like Agent 47 has grown a head of hair since we last saw him.

Anyway, I did manage to make some progress eventually, and I’m happy to announce that Hitman 2 is shaping up to be every bit as entertaining as its predecessor. The varied environments are as dense and detailed as you’d expect, the disguises suitably ridiculous, and the possibilities for murderous experimentation are pretty much limitless.

I also spent a bit of time with a brand new multiplayer mode, which puts a competitive spin on the core Hitman experience.