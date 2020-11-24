The set-up is a familiar one now to anyone who has played a Souls game: your hero is out to save a dark fantasy world consumed by powerful demons, where every step you take is another step into the shadow of an unknown threat that can and will kill you.

Bound to a mysterious place called the Nexus, it’s up to you to journey through the kingdom of Boletaria to slay archdemons to increase your power and face the big bad only referred to as ‘the Old One’. It’s otherwise very vague and cryptic in its narrative, and that elusive world-building remains intact even as this remake rebuilds the world so beautifully detailed whether it be the dragon-scorched ruins of Boletaria Palace or the dark dank pits of the Valley of Defilement.

It’s a true graphical showcase for the PS5 - it’s almost uncanny seeing characters’ faces so clearly with lip movement. The same can even be said about your own character, as there’s a richer array of presets and customisations than the original (you even have options for your teeth!).

Can a remake look too good? Purists might nitpick over a few embellishments but you’ll still be walking cautiously shield-first into often very dark spaces or becoming enraptured by the other people you meet in the Nexus. More importantly, a Performance mode option gives the game a solid silky smooth framerate. Even the DualSense’s rumble, while a lot more subtle than the effects you get in Astro’s Playroom, help immerse you in its atmosphere.