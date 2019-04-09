If you’re a true Burnout aficionado - and we’re not talking about those that tried the Paradise remaster for an hour on EA Access, we’re talking about those whose eyes bled trying to get through three levels of the original, those who chained boosts in Point Of Impact, who wowed at takedowns in… Takedown, and smashed through traffic in Revenge.

If you’re one of those people, then taking your first corner in Dangerous Driving will hit you with a rush of nostalgic confusion - did those games really feel like this? Could I really grip the road like this?

If anyone should know, then it’s the very people who made that handling model in the first place. After a couple of races slamming into barriers of careening headlong into traffic, Dangerous Driving’s immaculate handling comes into its own.

It truly doesn’t feel like anything other than Burnout, even eschewing Criterion’s NFS games’ e-brake, and what at first feels both sticky and slidey soon becomes second nature, as you drift through corners at 200mph or snake between trucks with nano-second differences in braking time. It’s the right kind of throwback.