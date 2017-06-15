As you’d expect, the our CoD: WWII demo began with a series staple: Team Deathmatch. After our two teams of six tested out the game’s weapons on the handy in-lobby firing range, we soon found ourselves running and gunning through the trenches during the D-Day landings. Dust from explosions engulfed the trenches as we ducked and weaved our way through the map's tightly packed corridors, lobbing frags and picking off an unsuspecting foes.

Running on PS4 Pro, the game looks just as good as its trailers suggested. High quality textures and brilliant smoke and lighting effects bring the gritty reality of war to life, adding a welcome level of attention to detail to WWII’s deceptively small maps.

Yet, while graphical improvements are always appreciated, it was the return to the no-nonsense shooting of old that really won us over. It felt refreshing to once again be playing a Call of Duty game where you only have to worry about what’s going on at your eye-level, with the removal of distractions like flying exoskeletons bringing a satisfying intensity back to the series. Soldiers are no longer parkouring powerhouses, they’re just regular people. Even the act of sprinting too often can cause your character to slow down, panting for breath, and adding an extra layer of tension to skirmishes. Overall, Team Deathmatch on this D-Day map felt refreshingly claustrophobic, with clever level design that meant there were almost no corners for players to camp in.