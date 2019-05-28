For all the talk of immersion, VR titles have a habit of putting you in the role of a blank avatar, ironically making you more of a cipher merely observing the action. Blood and Truth, however, puts you in the head of a character with real family ties and stakes, keeping you invested in its story.

You play ex-SAS ’ard man Ryan Marks, his particular set of skills showcased with an opening rescue mission in Afghanistan that also serves as a tutorial. But it’s not long before he’s on a flight back to London after getting the news that his dad has died.

The Marks patriarch also happened to be the head of a huge not-so-legitimate business empire, his death a catalyst for East End “businessman” Tony Sharp to interrupt the family reunion in a hostile takeover. In perhaps a nod to Michael Corleone, after being away with the army all this time, Ryan’s suddenly pulled back in to save the “family business”, making for a gripping yarn with a few twists that soon take it beyond a simple gangster turf war.

The story is broken up into 19 missions, though it’s better to think of them as chapters from a DVD/Blu-Ray, since not every mission is just about shooting the bad guys. Blood and Truth clearly takes its cues less from games and more from action films, and like any good action film, it’s well paced with moments where you can breathe, invest in the story beats or just take in some incredible views. Incidentally, this also makes the experience more digestible and accessible for anyone with wobbly VR legs.