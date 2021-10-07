Beyond fitness tracking, Fitbit is now talking more about tracking your health – whether you’re wearing one of its smartwatches or something like the Charge 5.

In that vein, it’s brought in features previously seen on its Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches (and more recently on its Luxe fitness tracker). That includes the ability to monitor blood oxygen levels and breathing rate during sleep, and track skin temperature. Crucially, though, these are not features Fitbit deems suitable for medical use. You can use them as guides for your fitness and wellness only.

The headline heath feature added to the Charge 5 is an ECG sensor, which previously only appeared on the Fitbit Sense. That gives it the ability to capture more accurate heart rate readings than its PurePulse optical heart rate monitor (which is also on board). It could also be used to detect signs associated with atrial fibrillation and share those results with a doctor. But there’s a caveat: the feature is not currently live on the Charge 5. It will likely have to go through the same regulatory approval process as the Sense’s sensor did, meaning it’ll come later. It’s not clear when.

Elsewhere, other features have also filtered down from Fitbit’s smartwatches, including the EDA (Electrodermal) app. This requires you to place your fingers on the side of the tracker’s case, which will then measure changes in sweat level to assess the body’s response to stress. Out of the box, that reading takes what feels like a very long 3 minutes, though you can adjust it to take those measurements in just two minutes. Then it’ll tell you if your EDA response is on an upward or downward trajectory.

The EDA app, along with daily stress management scores that look at heart rate, exercise and sleep, plus a host of mindfulness features, give you the tools to better monitor stress and address it. You just need to wade through a bit more data to make good use of them.

When you’re not tracking your health or fitness, the Charge 5 does give you some smartwatch features. There’s notification support (with the ability to act on alerts), though that screen can still feel a little cramped at times. Fitbit Pay makes the cut here too, though the Spotify music controls seen on the Charge 4 seem to have been dropped. You also have a nice collection of watch faces, which you can sync over from the Fitbit companion app.