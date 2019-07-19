WTF is BritBox?

Not really. A lot of iPlayer stuff disappears after 30 days, although that’s expected to be changed to a year sooner rather than later. BritBox seems to be geared more towards shows that have long since been removed or aren’t available to buy on DVD. Think things such as Happy Valley, The Office (pictured) and Benidorm. It means the BBC and ITV can make some of the money back rather than selling stuff to Netflix and watching them pocket the cash instead.

That said, there will also be some shows made specifically for it and others that might not make it there at all. Independently made programmes such as Peaky Blinders are originally shown on terrestrial channels but not actually owned by the channel that broadcasts them, so may well still be sold to Amazon or Netflix instead.