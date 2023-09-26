What is Freely? The British on demand service, explained

A new British streaming service has been unveiled. Well, a streaming service of sorts.

Freely will soon be coming to British television sets. The service aims to streamline on demand TV and live public service channels into one, easy to navigate service. It comes from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, and will stream each broadcaster’s programming live with more channels set to follow.

It’s early days on what Freely will actually be, or how it will look. But for now, here’s everything we know about the soon-to-come service.

What is it?

Freely will soon be coming to British television sets, and will streamline live TV and public service channels into one service.

The service essentially pools together BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 streaming service into one handy portal. Currently, if you’re watching Bake Off live through All 4 but want to switch over to BBC iPlayer, you’ll need to navigate from one app to another. Freely will streamline that annoying process by providing access to a single, consistent experience for live free TV over IP.

In translation, that means viewers will be able to seamlessly browse channels through a revamped programme guide, and can search and explore new shows directly from live TV.

What can I watch through Freely?

Freely is being developed by Everyone TV, which runs free TV in the UK and is jointly owned by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5. With that news, it’s pretty safe to assume that Freely will host all types of content through those four broadcasters. A number of other channels will follow suit, including Sky and Sky News, and UKTV

How can I get it?

We’re not sure just yet, as specific details have not yet been announced. We do know however, that Freely will be built-in to new smart TVs upon launch. We also imagine it’ll be available on mobile devices, tablets and gaming consoles.

Will it replace iPlayer or ITVX?

While we don’t know for certain, we feel it’s safe to assume that BBC iPlayer, ITVX, All 4 or My5 won’t be affected. Freely is first and foremost a live TV service, and should only bolster existing content on those platforms.

When will it launch?

We don’t have an exact date for when Freely will launch just yet, but we do know it’ll be some time in 2024.

