Sony Xperia XZ2 vs Google Pixel 2 XL: Which is best?

We weren't all that wowed by Google's original Pixel phones, even if the Pixel XL was a pretty sharp Android flagship – but the Pixel 2 XL is legitimately one of the absolute best phones you can buy right about now.

There are prettier phones out there, but the Pixel 2 XL is strong in all the other ways that matter, from its industry-leading camera to its processing grunt, pure Android Oreo experience, and crisp Quad HD display. Only Samsung's new Galaxy S9 is a better overall pick, but the margin is pretty small.

But as we get deeper into 2018, new challengers are here to try and shake up the rankings – and Sony has just fired its latest salvo with the Xperia XZ2. It's the company's new flagship contender, packing even more powerful innards along with a fresh look for Sony smartphones. But can it really take down Google in offering a premier Android experience?

Now that we've reviewed the Xperia XZ2, here's how this head-to-head battle shakes out.