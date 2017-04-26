The first 13 things you should do with your Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Samsung has absolutely flattened the competition with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus - they are, hands down, two of the best-looking and most lust-worthy smartphones ever.

Both run Android 7.0 Nougat, with the latest edition of Samsung's TouchWiz UI on top of it. This is the most minimal, most user-friendly version of Touchwiz we've ever used, but it can still be a little confusing to first-time Samsung owners and long-time Galaxy fans alike.

TouchWiz is overflowing with features, hidden options and multiple ways of getting things done, so knowing how to dig down and uncover the juicy bits is crucial for getting the best out of your new handset. We'll show you how to do 'em all, right here.