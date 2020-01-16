Random Access Memories: office assistant

Sorry. We forgot some Office users have terrifying flashbacks to Clippit (or ‘Clippy’ to its friends – if it had any), who abruptly appeared the second they typed ‘Dear’, intrusively demanding to help layout a letter.

Presumably, the plan was to make Office seem human – or even fun. Instead, we got something that was, broadly speaking, a mash-up of a third-rate Pixar character, an overly strict school teacher, and a sociopath. We at Stuff still can’t hold a box of paperclips without yelling NO, WE DON’T NEED HELP at it.