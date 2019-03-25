Opinion: Apple Card was the best thing Apple announced today

Apple’s physical card also appears to be a typically Apple-esque exercise in minimalism. It's a a great looking titanium card featuring just a chip and your name, devoid of all the numbers that are usually found on a physical card. This should in theory make it harder for for criminals to use, as it’s not plastered with data that allow you to go on an online shopping spree.

I also really liked the simplicity and immediacy of Apple’s “Daily Cash” incentive programme. Many credit cards like my Virgin Atlantic one offer airmile-based rewards, but it can be difficult to figure out what value you're actually getting back. Apple Card's 3 per cent back on Apple, 2 per cent on Apple Pay and 1 per cent on card purchases is easy to understand, and compares very favourably with the paltry 0.5 per cent I get on my Tandem card currently.

The way that Apple looks to be managing purchases also looks really smart. Apple was completely right when it said line items on statements can be totally indecipherable. One line on my current statement reads “WDFG Barcelona T2” from when I was at Mobile World Congress -- it was only by Googling that I found out that was the duty-free store at Barcelona airport, and a purchase for a rather nice coconut Toblerone bar (and delicious it was too). Anything Apple can do to improve this situation will help me keep a better eye on my spending.