Happy birthday, iPod! 20 years old today...

Steady on. Sure, it was shiny and white, but the iPod wasn’t that great a design.

We beg to differ. Having ruined our thumbs by prodding tiny metal buttons to crawl through tracks one at a time on other players, the iPod’s scroll wheel – which accelerated the longer you span it –was a revelation. And so was the FireWire connection, which bucked the industry trend of hundreds of tracks syncing over USB 1.1 in roughly the time it takes the Cure to release a new album. Add the famous white earphones, subsequently the stars of many iPod advertising campaigns, and you’ve a stone-cold design classic.