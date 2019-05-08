Google Pixel 3a XL vs Pixel 3 XL: What's the difference?

Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL differed in more than just size and some specs – the larger model had a deep, easily-distinguishable notch on the screen that was very hard to miss. And not great, either.

But with the new budget-friendlier Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, Google has a chance to correct that misstep, as the larger model looks like a blown-up standard Pixel 3 – with no notch in sight. Does that end up making for a better overall phone? Did we mention that it's also £400 less?

Here's how these handsets compare, now that we've reviewed both of them.