Best lightweight waterproof jackets in 2025 for unpredictable weather

Fed up with getting wet? You need one of the best waterproof jackets. It doesn’t matter what time of year it is in the UK – there’s always a chance of rain – winter is wet, spring weather is anyone’s guess, autumn is nothing but soggy leaves, and don’t even get us started on summer…

Unpredictable weather can make layering up tricky business, though. Wrap up for inclement conditions, and you can bet the sun will shine all day. But leave home without a jacket and you’re guaranteed to be caught in a squall as soon as you step off the bus.

Need a waterproof jacket that’s thin and breathable, but tough enough to survive a sudden downpour? From recycled raincoats to packable jackets, the coats below can cope with the most confusing of forecasts, without weighing you down around town.

Best waterproof jacket overall

Finisterre Stormbird

From misty hillsides to inclement headlands, conditions can be hardcore in the great outdoors. You could stay cosy at home. Or for a wearable shelter while you wander, you could add this pac-a-mac to your daypack. It won’t clear the skies, but it will withstand whatever the weather throws at you: with a 20K Hydrostatic Head rating, its recycled shell is as waterproof as they come.

Best stylish waterproof jacket

Fjällräven Vardag

It’s an unwritten rule that raincoats should be yellow. Just ask your friendly neighbourhood trawlerman. For an overcoat that continues the custard tradition, don this durable outer jacket – complete with kangaroo pocket for all your angling accessories. Timeless by design, the Vardag’s waterproof properties can be revived again and again with Greenland Wax. It’s also available in mellower shades, but where’s the sun in that?

Best technical waterproof jacket

66° North Hornstrandir Gore-Tex Pro Jacket

The Hornstrandir is 66°North’s top-tier shell jacket, built from Gore-Tex Pro fabric for full waterproof protection and rugged use. Its hybrid construction blends durable 3-layer Gore-Tex Pro with stretch panels for flexibility, making it ideal for climbers, skiers, and serious outdoor users. Reinforced shoulders and elbows, four weather-sealed pockets, and adjustable hems, cuffs, and hood complete a jacket designed to handle Icelandic extremes while staying comfortable enough for daily wear.

Best Patagonia waterproof jacket

Patagonia Calcite

You don’t need the forecasting wisdom of Michael Fish to know that spring can bring four seasons in a single day. Wrapped in recycled polyester, this packable proof is prepared for erratic elements: hand-warming pockets and drawcord hems seal out sudden chills, while a watertight chest compartment stops your stuff getting soggy in unforeseen storms.

Best waterproof jacket for nights

Regatta Britedale Waterproof Jacket

Imagine the scenario. You’re lost in the middle of nowhere, the UK weather has taken a particularly grim turn, and your phone torch is doing little to illuminate the muddy path before you. It’s a pretty common downside to enjoying the great outdoors, but that’s where the Britedale waterproof from Regatta comes in.

The Regatta Britedale is a very handy piece of wearable winter gear that has a battery-powered torch stitched into the hood. Tried and tested by us, the Britedale comes with an inner fleece that keeps you toasty, while a breathable outer waterproof jacket keeps the rain where it belongs (not on you, essentially). The Britedale comes in a range of colours, but if you act fast some designs are available for as low as £36 via the Regatta website.

Best waterproof jacket for running

Adidas Terrex Agravic Windweave Pro

Nothing blunts your will to run like an east wind whipping across the trail. Helpfully, this minimalist jacket puts a barrier between you and the breeze. Mapped to match the body, its nylon construction balances breathability with durability to keep you chilled, not chilly. Elasticated cuffs help to seal out the cold, and its storage sack packs small enough to stuff in a race vest.

Best waterproof jacket for hiking

Arc’Teryx Beta

Mountain goats don’t need anoraks. For mammals that shimmy up cliffs without the help of hooves, this pullover provides featherweight protection from alpine draughts. Less insulated than an ibex, its hardy but breathable Gore-Tex fabric is windproof and suited for a range of activities. And at just 300, it won’t be a burden on your carabiners.

Best waterproof jacket for cycling

GoreWear Endure

Long winter break left you with a serious case of Saddle Absence Disorder? Don’t let uncertain skies keep you off your steed: be showerproof and seen with this neon number. Designed for cyclists, the streamlined Gore-Tex shell has a long back for better bum coverage, while an over-helmet hood keeps rain at bay without compromising the safety of your can.

Best lightweight waterproof jacket

Nike Windrunner

Don’t let spring mizzle interrupt your sprints: this hooded number has a water-repellent shell that stretches to let you stride. Reflective details keep you seen beneath grey skies, while vents front and back allow air to move as you do. Brightening up? It packs into its own back panel, complete with a shoulder sling. Plus, recycled fibres make it a more conscientious cagoule.

Best urban waterproof jacket

Nike ACG Misery Ridge

When it comes to Nike’s ACG range, you pay for what you get. Made for the outdoors and designed to withstand rough terrains, ACG also brings some classic Nike style to gear that, at times, can be a little boring. ACG’s ‘Misery Ridge’ jacket, though, is equally suited for a woodland ramble as it would be a night out.

This layerable jacket comes with Nike’s Storm-FIT tech, which combines windproof and waterproof fabric for ultimate snugness. It’s also made from sustainable materials, and is equipped with enough pockets to carry everything you need for a long roam. The Misery Ridge is certainly not cheap, but for weekend walkers who want a multi-purpose jacket that lasts, it’s a top-tier purchase.

Best packable down jacket

Expedition X-Lätt

Packable doesn’t need to mean unpadded. Case in point: this insulated layer from Fjällräven. Stuffable into itself, it ships with just enough padding to keep you warm when there’s a nip in the air. Its shell and lining are made from recycled polyamide, while the filling uses 80% recycled polyester. So if the eco cushioning isn’t enough, the feel-good glow should do the rest.

Best retro puffer

The North Face 1996 Nuptse

Seen on red runs and red carpets alike, the Nuptse is an icon among puffy streetwear. Set aside its Gen Z street cred and you’re left with a retro ripstop number that’s water-repellent, sweat-wicking and stuffed with toasty goose down. Oversized baffles highlight its heritage status, while recycled materials bring it bang up to date. Done displaying your 90s drip? It stows in its own right pocket.

What to consider when buying a waterproof jacket

Some jackets are simply rain-repellent, designed to shrug off a quick shower but not much more. They’re usually coated with a treatment that makes water bead and roll away. It works fine for light drizzle or a dash between buildings, but in a proper downpour, moisture eventually seeps through. True waterproof jackets are built differently – they have sealed seams and use impermeable materials, keeping you dry even when the rain refuses to stop. If you’ve ever trudged home soaked to the skin, you’ll know the difference instantly.

The “coat or no coat” dilemma is a classic British struggle. Packable jackets take the guesswork out of it. These clever layers fold or roll down small enough to stash in your bag, so you’re always prepared. Some tuck neatly into their own chest pocket; others come with a separate pouch. They’re ideal for unpredictable weather – light enough to forget about until the sky turns grey.

Staying dry shouldn’t mean getting sweaty. Breathable jackets use special fabrics that let moisture escape while keeping rain out, and many also include ventilation flaps or zips under the arms or along the hips. That airflow makes a big difference if you’re walking uphill, cycling, or carrying a backpack, preventing that clammy, “boil-in-the-bag” feeling.

Breathable shells work best as part of a layered system. The outer fabric blocks the bulk of the rain, while a second, hidden membrane lets your body’s moisture escape as vapour. That balance keeps you warm and dry without feeling stuffy, even when you’re moving around a lot.

Most lightweight, packable coats have a water-repellent finish, which helps with showers and short spells of rain. But only fully waterproof jackets, the ones with taped seams and layered membranes, can handle hours of heavy rain. Think of it as the difference between wearing a raincoat and wearing actual weather armour.

When the temperature drops, insulation becomes key. The lightest windbreakers rely on technical fabrics that reflect body heat, while heavier ones include padded fillings. Synthetic insulation dries faster and handles wet weather better, but down remains unbeatable for sheer warmth – perfect for frosty mornings or winter walks.

Finally, a good hood is more than just a last-minute add-on. Some are large enough to fit over a cycling helmet or ski lid, while peaked designs help stop rain from trickling into your eyes. Adjustable drawcords let you tighten things up against cold winds, which can be a lifesaver when you’re caught in an exposed spot.

