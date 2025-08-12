Best water guns in 2025 for epic summer battles

When the sun’s out and the garden turns into a battleground, nothing beats the thrill of unleashing the best water gun on your unsuspecting opponents. Whether you’re arming yourself for a chaotic family showdown, keeping the kids entertained, or planning a sneaky ambush on your mates, the right blaster can make all the difference.

But “best” means different things to different people – you might want raw power, pinpoint accuracy, a huge water tank, or something light enough for younger hands. These days, water guns come in all shapes and sizes, from classic pump-action shooters to battery-powered beasts that can drench someone from halfway across the lawn.

In this guide, we’ve rounded up the top contenders so you can find your perfect match, whether you’re after all-out soakage or stealthy precision. Just remember: with great water power comes great responsibility… and very soggy victims.

Best water gun overall

1. SpyraThree

Stuff Verdict It’s expensive for a water gun but worth it for the years of fun you’ll have blasting your opponents into oblivion! Pros Powerful and accurate

USB-C charging Cons Expensive

You’ll need to remember to charge

SpyraThree specs Capacity 724.5ml / 24.5 Fl Oz Range 15 metres / 50 feet Dimensions 66 x 9.6 x 23.8 cm, 2.79 kg

25.98 x 3.78 x 9.37 in, 6.15 lb

One for the big kids with big wallets to match, The SpyraThree is a seriously powerful and advanced water gun with USB-C charging (up to 2200 shots per charge)

and a digital display showing battery and water level. It has three different modes, assessed via a sliding switch: Open – pull the trigger to release a powerful blast, Burst – fires three fast, powerful blasts consecutively, every time you pull the trigger and League – Spyra’s tournament mode – rate of fire is restricted in favour of PowerShot, which gives superior range and impact. Ouch.

Is it any good?

There’s a good reason the SpraThree is suitable for ages 14 and up – it’s insanely powerful and firing is accurate. Thanks to its adult proportions and ergonomic, futuristic design you feel like something straight out of Halo when using it! Range is ridiculous, with the gun easily firing 50 feet away.

Reloading is easy and quick – you just dip the gun into tap water then pull the trigger forward. If you want to win ever water fighter you get yourself into, this is the beast for you.

Best water gun for range

2. XSHOT Fast-Fill Hydro Cannon

Stuff Verdict So much gun, so much fun and all at an affordable price – the XSHOT Fast-Fill Hydro Cannon is a summer must-have! Pros Long range

Quick refill speed and large capacity

Fun attachments Cons Not the most portable

XSHOT Fast-Fill Hydro Cannon specs Capacity 1650ml / 55.8 Fl Oz Range 8 metres / 26 feet Dimensions 83 x 12.7 x 30.3 cm

32.6 x 5 x 11.93 in

This water blaster is huge at 13.5in / 34.5cm long, which seems to add to the ‘happy threat’ of imminent water fights. Dunk the XSHOT Fast-Fill Hydro Cannon in water, close it and you’re good to go – it can be refilled in a single second, thanks to the rapid sealing tech.

With huge size comes huge capacity – the gun holds 54 Fl Oz / 1600ml of water and blasts a whopping 26 feet! For ages five and up.

Is it any good?

As my next-door neighbour will confirm, the XSHOT Fast-Fill Hydro Cannon does indeed fire at least 30 feet as promised and with significant power, too. Attach the included shoulder strap and you can carry it with you in case your opponents strike unexpectedly, or anyone annoys you.

The big handle blasting action is very satisfying and although the blaster is powerful with a great range, water lasts for a good while thanks to the size of the beast!

Best water gun for kids

3. Nerf Super Soaker Hydro Frenzy

Stuff Verdict Kids big and small with love the wild water action the Nerf Super Soaker Hydro Frenzy brings… Pros Quirky, fun design

Two nozzles for a thorough soaking Cons Small capacity

No the best for accuracy

Nerf Super Soaker Hydro Frenzy specs Capacity 709ml / 24 Fl Oz Range Undisclosed Dimensions 52.4 x 6.4 x 18.7 cm, 590 g

20.63 in x 2.52 in x 7.36 in, 1.30 lb

The Nerf Super Soaker Hydro Frenzy, which holds 709ml / 24 Fl Oz, is different from the majority of water guns on the market as it has a pretty quirky design – two tubes in the barrel and an adjustable nozzle.

This means you can unleash two parallel streams from the blaster, pull back the nozzle halfway to spray two wider blasting streams, or pull the nozzle all the way back to spay wildly, in every which way.

Is it any good?

The great thing about the Nerf Super Soaker Hydro Frenzy is that you don’t know where the water is heading to next when you’ve got it pulled all the way back. Kids big and small will have hours of fun with this wild water rodeo of a gun.

The smallest on test, it’s just a shame capacity wasn’t slightly larger, still it does open it up to taking to the park, beach or on holiday.

