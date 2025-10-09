Our pick of the best gifts for travellers for Christmas 2025

Yaber T1 Pro Mini Portable Cinema Projector

Looking sleeker than any portable projector should, the T1 Pro Mini can project up to a 120in screen, in an instant. The 180-degree swivelling mechanism unlocks the wondrous world of hassle-free ceiling projection too – perfect for lazy movie nights and/or nursing a post-travel hangover in bed. TurboSonic acoustic tech also transforms what should be tinny portable audio into impressive 8W sound, courtesy of a clever vented duct design that synchronises forward and rear sound waves. And at a paltry 1.25kg, it’s perfect for travellers hopping around between different locations. Though we wouldn’t leave it unattended in a hostel.

Maono Wireless Lavalier Mic

Wireless lav mics are perfect for any budding traveller, content creator, and remote worker. Weighing next to nothing and packing intelligent noise cancellation, do away with bulky mics and uncomfortable headsets for good. A 30-hour battery life handles multiple days, while multiple preset voice filters eliminate post-production work. A generous 1000ft transmission range also tackles the most cavernous of workspaces.

ESR MagMouse

This clever compact setup includes a magnetic attachment that lets you dock a mouse to your laptop, ensuring they’re never separated again. There’s a built-in USB-C cable, while one minute of charging provides four hours of use. Six adjustable DPI levels provide precision control, with support for both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 across Windows, Mac, Android, and more.

Keychron K3 Max

This ultra-slim wireless mechanical keyboard offers the holy trinity of connectivity – 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and wired USB-C. Its 75% compact layout saves precious bag and desk space without sacrificing functionality, letting you type away in cramped travel conditions. Hot-swappable Gateron low-profile switches deliver tactile satisfaction, with customised macro functionality thrown in for good measure. Ideal for typing travel memoirs.

Final UX3000 SV

Final’s understated headphones have plenty going for them – aptx HD for quality wireless streaming, 40mm drivers for juiced-up sound, hybrid ANC, and a 35-hour battery life. What sets them apart from most, though, is the Noise-Can-Only Mode, which provides blissful noise cancellation with a dedicated button, with no audio or music playback. Perfect for easily distractible remote workers.

Rode VideoMic Me-C+

Many creators opt for the convenience of their smartphone for spontaneous shoots. Trouble is, smartphone microphones are hardly going to do any musings justice, especially with blaring horns, traffic, and the general hustle and bustle of life going on around you. Enter Rode’s directional USB-C mic, which homes in on the speaker to cut out distracting background noise.

Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with hub

Lexar’s little SSD makes content creators’ storage dreams come true with blazing 1050MB/s speeds and a four-port USB-C hub. The miniature design features IP65 dust and water resistance, with drop protection up to one metre. It also captures crisp Apple ProRes footage directly to the drive while simultaneously charging your device through the hub – ideal for serious iPhone videographers.

LifeSaver Wayfarer Portable Water Filter

This adventure-proof water purification system removes 99.9999% of bacteria, 99.999% of viruses, and 99.99% of cysts from any water source for worry-free hydration in the wild. Its replaceable cartridges are good for removing nasties (including microplastics) from up to 5000 litres, while the reassuringly-named FailSafe tech prevents contaminated water from passing through blocked membranes.

Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2

Tongue-twisting name aside, these wireless buds deliver a competition-crushing 65 hours of playback time (25 hours from the buds plus 40 additional hours from the case). Inside, 9mm high-definition drivers provide detailed audio with low-end for bass fans, while hybrid noise cancelling blocks distractions during flights or co-working spaces. A five-minute quick charge provides 90 minutes of listening time, too.

Yale Linus Smart Lock L2

The last thing you want to worry about is missing deliveries or forgetting you invited your nan round for tea while you’re off on your travels. Yale’s smart lock transforms any door into a smartphone-controlled entry point without replacing your existing cylinder or keys. Send virtual keys to family, friends, or cleaners. Better yet, installation is a breeze.

Yeti 15 Cool Box

Yeti’s compact cooling solution is built for adventure, with (crucial) wine-friendly dimensions that accommodate standard bottles and two-litre containers sideways. The virtually indestructible construction featuring PermaDrainFrost insulation and a ColdLock gasket maintains temperature for extended periods, while non-slip feet prevent sliding in vehicles. With a handle and shoulder strap for manual transport, you’ll never be thirsty again.

Anker Laptop Power Bank

Anker’s seriously capable mobile power solution features three 100W USB-C ports that simultaneously charge laptops and devices at zippy speeds. The massive 25,000mAh capacity supports multiple work sessions, while 100W ultra-fast recharging reaches 30% in just 22 minutes. Built-in cables include extendable USB-C (up to 2.3ft), and its airline-friendly 90Wh capacity travels internationally without restrictions.