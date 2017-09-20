Apple iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus review round-up

There are only a few days left until the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus go on sale, and reviews have started to trickle out over the internet.

Wireless charging, switching from metal to glass, and an even more powerful 'Bionic' CPU are just a few of this year's stand-out features, but despite the new number at the end, this iPhone doesn't look all that different from the last one.

We're not quite ready to deliver a verdict on either phone here at Stuff, but in the meantime, we've gathered up opinions from the rest of the tech world to find out what the common consensus is.

So, has Apple delivered the best iPhone yet, or is the iPhone X-shaped elephant in the room simply too big to ignore?