8 things we want to see from the iPhone 8

A new iPhone is coming. And it's going to be a little different to the ones you're used to.

We’ve heard it’ll be a major redesign, a cutting-edge product – and a wallet-thumping one. Apple, it seems, is done playing it safe in an ‘s’ year.

But what do we want from this purportedly magical device, so it blazes past the Android pack and grabs top spot in Stuff’s best smartphones list?

Read on for our top picks…