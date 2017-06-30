6 reasons the Canon 6D Mark II is all the full-frame camera you need

It finally happened: Canon put the ancient EOS 6D DSLR out to pasture and replaced it with a camera worthy of 2017 AD.

Take a bow, the all-new EOS 6D Mark II. Like its predecessor it’s a full-frame camera, and that bumper sensor size arguably remains its most important feature. But Canon has made a slew of refinements and tweaks that make the Mark II a very appealing prospect indeed, whether you’re an existing Canon user with a bag full of EF lenses or a neophyte looking for your first full-frame DSLR.

Let’s break those selling points down, one by one…