5 things you need to know about OnePlus's 5G phone

5G is on the way next year, which, as Spinal Tap taught us, is one better than 4G. But what does that mean exactly?

For one, it means new phones, and OnePlus has beaten Samsung, Apple et al to the punch by announcing the first 5G-compatible handset to be available in Europe. Well, sort of.

OnePlus hasn’t actually released a name, due date or even a final design of its 5G blower, but there’s still plenty you need to know about it. Here are the five main things.