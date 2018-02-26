5 things you need to know about Canon's beginner-friendly 2000D and 4000D DSLRs

Canon's most exciting 2018 annnouncement so far might be the EOS M50, but it did also show off a tag team of budget DSLRs for those with tighter purse strings.

Okay, the 2000D (which replaces its 1300D) and the even cheaper 4000D might not be sleek, innovative objects of desire.

But they are shaping up to be solid workhorses for beginners who want to learn the art of interchangeable lenses and manual DSLR controls.

Here's your five-minute guide to the most entry-level members of Canon's EOS team...