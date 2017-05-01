5 things we love about the LG G6 - and 5 we don't

LG has pulled off a near-complete 180 with the G6, creating a great-looking flagship that you'll actually want to keep in your pocket, instead of the modular misfire that was the G5.

There's lots to like about it beyond mere appearances, and by all accounts it's the best phone LG has made in quite a while. But it's not perfect.

Here are the things we really love about the G6... plus a few of the niggles that stop it from being a true champion.