5 reasons Rallycross could make Project Cars 2 the best racing game ever

Project CARS 2 is to racing games what the Rubik’s cube is to physical puzzle toys: nice to look at, tough to master and utterly addictive.

Due late in 2017, the second coming of this vast racing simulator has already served up plenty to whet the appetite - from VR racing to 12K, triple-monitor support.

There’s also the promise of rallycross - and we’ve had a go.

As the on-and-off-road mayhem slides its way onto Project CARS 2, then, here are 5 reasons to be excited about it.