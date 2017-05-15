The 35 best things to watch on Amazon Prime Instant Video

We know, we know: there's too much choice these days. You can't just sit down and watch a movie because there are too many to choose from, so you just spend hours scrolling through potential films and then go to bed.
Not now, you don't - everything on this list is worth watching. And we know, because we've watched them all. The lengths we go to keep you guys happy, eh...
Of course to watch the films and TV shows here you'll need an Amazon Prime Instant Video subscription. Come on, you didn't think it was going to be free, did you?
You're also going to need a player that supports it. Take your pick from any of the following: Roku players, Google Chromecast, Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox One and of course Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire Stick. Or maybe you have an Amazon Video app built into your smart TV.
Got Netflix too? Then you'll want to check out our 40 best movies and TV shows on Netflix UK and New on Netflix UK lists.
Mr. Robot
An office drone by day, Elliott Alderson (played brilliantly by Rami Malek) is also a morphine-dependent keyboard vigilante who hacks the lives of everyone he meets. That is until he’s lured in by Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) to join the hacktivist group ‘F Society’, whose grand plan is to cancel world debt by attacking ubiquitous conglomerate E Corp (or Evil Corp, as Elliott calls it).
Cue a trip down a rabbit hole that twists through Lynchian dream sequences, episode-long musings about the hackability of human minds, and a mounting sense of paranoia that leaves you suspicious of everything down to Elliott’s malfunctioning radiator.
That Mr. Robot resists Hollywood’s ‘Computers for dummies’ approach to the Internet is just one of the reasons why it’s great. The others are that it’s stylishly shot, unpredictable and offers a new take on cyberpunk, while wearing its influences (The Matrix, Fight Club and American Psycho) as proudly as the badge on its title character’s shirt.
Season 1 and 2 are both available for binge-watching right now.
Amores Perros
Before director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu became a heavy hitter in Hollywood (he’s the man responsible for The Revenant and Birdman) he made his first feature film Amores Perros in his native Mexico – and it was very much a sign of things to come. Telling three separate stories that literally collide in bone-crunching fashion on the streets of Mexico City, it’s a debut that demonstrates skills far beyond a first-time director and plonked Gael Garcia Bernal well and truly on Hollywood’s radar. Just make sure you cover Fido’s eyes during the dog-fighting scenes – you don’t want him getting any ideas.
Amy
If you thought Asif Kapadia’s Senna was a biographical documentary that could bring on the tears, you ain’t seen nothing yet. His followup is a close-up look at the life and death of Amy Winehouse, the most gifted jazz singer of her generation, a tabloid target and a truly tragic figure.
As in Senna, Kapadia doesn’t insert much of an editorial voice into proceedings, leaving the story to be told by archive footage and interviews with friends and family. For those who remember Winehouse more for her off-stage activities, Amy is a reminder of her immense talent for songwriting and performance, her love of the craft and her infectious honesty and humour. Even if you weren’t a fan, you’ll find yourself swept up by this film’s devastating arc towards disaster.
The X-Files (Seasons 1-10)
The new series of The X-Files, which the producers sadly declined to call The Older Mulder Folders, has now arrived on Prime - so you can now watch every single episode of this beloved paranormal investigation drama.
This will take a while - over 150 hours, in fact - but you'll meet some old friends: the stretchy, yellow-eyed cannibal Eugene Tooms, the frighteningly intense Luther Lee Boggs (played by guest star Brad Dourif), That Guy Who Wouldn't Be Allowed to Smoke In All Those Public Places These Days, and - most memorable of all - Scully's wardrobe of enormous coats.
The Imitation Game
The Imitation Game portrays the nail-biting race against time by Turing and his brilliant team at Britain's top-secret code-breaking centre, Bletchley Park, during the darkest days of World War II.
Benedict Cumberbatch steals the show as the awkward genius in one of the most important, interesting, tough and painful films of recent years.
Paddington
There's a moment in Paddington that will make you jump off the sofa and howl out loud in agony. Whether you're a grown-ass adult or bushy-eyed sprog, this filmic ode to everyone's favourite marmalade fiend finds a way to nestle itself around your heartstrings.
It's stuffed full of belly laughs, impeccable voice acting from Ben Whishaw and a refreshingly affectionate take on immigration. Can a Peruvian bear vanquish the dastardly Nicole Kidman, and find a home for himself in Blighty? We're not telling, but you'll have a blast finding out.
The Man in the High Castle
What if the Allies had lost the Second World War, and America was currently ruled by Germany in its eastern half and Japan in its western half? Well, you can find out in this big budget Amazon Prime original series, a thriller which zips around a 1960s North America that’s more “Ja wohl!” than “Aw shucks!”.
Dealing with underground resistance groups, various plots and an alternative Cold War (waged between Imperial Japan and the German Reich, now the world’s only superpowers), it’s the kind of series that’ll appeal to history buffs, sci-fi fans and anyone who’s into high concept, high budget television.
Watch The Man in the High Castle on Amazon Prime Instant Video