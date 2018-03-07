It's the new V10 motor that makes the Cyclone V10 such a sucker. It's smaller than the outgoing V8, and weighs half as much, but spins at a ludicrous 125,000rpm, so suction power is up 20% on the outgoing model.

The smaller dimensions means everything fits in line, now, so the bin doesn't have to be shunted below the handle, and the air flow doesn't have be angled around corners. Think of it like a straight pipe exhaust on a car - with no bends and obstructions to worry about, the V10 breathes that much easier.

Does it make a difference? Absolutely. We had no trouble gobbling up all the mess strewn over Dyson's test floors, across carpet, hard wood and vinyl, with no need to go over the areas we'd already covered with a single swipe.

The numerous hose attachments help out, too. They create a seal between machine and floor to give suction even more of a boost, and the spinning head forces dirt into the machine, rather than sending it spinning in all directions across the floor.

The Fluffy head also makes a return, with carbon fibre bristles for catching fine dust. You shouldn't have any excuse for dirty floors with a V10 in the house.

The motor is even supposed to use a suite of sensors to calculate things like altitude and even barometric pressure to adjust its speed for the greatest clean. Those are big claims, and not ones we could test at Dyson's demo event, so we'll have to wait for a full review to see if there's really a difference between vacuuming the floors and cleaning the cornices on your ceilings.