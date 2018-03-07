A battery-powered vac so good that we won't ever want to buy a corded cleaner again? Those are serious ambitions, Dyson.
The bagless vacuum pioneers are aiming high with the Cyclone V10, the new range of vacuums so light you can wave them around like a dirt-vanishing magic wand.
The V10 Animal, V10 Absolute and V10 Total Clean all have smarter, uprated motors, greater carrying capacity and enough battery life for you to clean your whole house - so you'll never have an excuse for tripping over your cleaner's cable ever again.
We got our hands on one at Dyson's reveal event to find out if it really can replace a traditional corded cleaner.
SUCK IT UP
It's the new V10 motor that makes the Cyclone V10 such a sucker. It's smaller than the outgoing V8, and weighs half as much, but spins at a ludicrous 125,000rpm, so suction power is up 20% on the outgoing model.
The smaller dimensions means everything fits in line, now, so the bin doesn't have to be shunted below the handle, and the air flow doesn't have be angled around corners. Think of it like a straight pipe exhaust on a car - with no bends and obstructions to worry about, the V10 breathes that much easier.
Does it make a difference? Absolutely. We had no trouble gobbling up all the mess strewn over Dyson's test floors, across carpet, hard wood and vinyl, with no need to go over the areas we'd already covered with a single swipe.
The numerous hose attachments help out, too. They create a seal between machine and floor to give suction even more of a boost, and the spinning head forces dirt into the machine, rather than sending it spinning in all directions across the floor.
The Fluffy head also makes a return, with carbon fibre bristles for catching fine dust. You shouldn't have any excuse for dirty floors with a V10 in the house.
The motor is even supposed to use a suite of sensors to calculate things like altitude and even barometric pressure to adjust its speed for the greatest clean. Those are big claims, and not ones we could test at Dyson's demo event, so we'll have to wait for a full review to see if there's really a difference between vacuuming the floors and cleaning the cornices on your ceilings.
TAKING CHARGE
A handheld vacuum is no good if it can't last long enough to get around the house, but Dyson reckons the 40 minutes of quoted run time is more than enough - if you live in a regular house and not a stately home, anyway.
Because the V10 uses a trigger grip, rather than an on switch, that quoted time probably equates to 60 minutes of actual cleaning. When you're not vacuuming, you let go and you're not using any battery power. The motor also starts and reaches maximum power in less than a second, too, so you aren't waiting for it to spin up before you can start vacuuming,
Of course, this is all well and good for spot cleaning, when you're picking up a bowl of spilled cheerios or a knocked over plant, but for attacking all the carpets on the weekend, you're going to be using it for longer bursts of power.
We didn't get a chance to test how long the V10 will last in continuous use, but this is the big challenge Dyson will face if it's serious about ditching cords and cables for good. The company was certainly talking the talk during the reveal announcement, but we'll be the judge when it comes to a full review.
At least the charging system hasn't changed: you still fix the docking station to a wall, plug in the charging cable and slide the V10 into place. That way it's always topped up when you need it. There's room for storing attachments underneath, too, which was very handy in the V8.
IN IT TO BIN IT
With the motor taking up less space than before, there's room for a bigger storage bin - meaning fewer trips to the rubbish bag when you're vacuuming the whole house.
It's been relocated, too: instead of sitting below the motor and emptying downwards, like it did in the V8, it opens right where you clip on the hose attachments. That makes it easier to point into the big bag, so you don't get any spills.
To open the lid you slide a lever forward, which also cleans the motor shroud at the same time - so you haven't got to get in there with your fingers and scrape out the gunk yourself.
The movement is ever-so-slightly like sliding the bolt into place on a rifle. Who knew emptying a vacuum cleaner could feel so satisfying.
It all felt a little stiff when we tried it at Dyson's demo day, but that's probably because it was a brand new machine. Get through some serious spring cleaning and it might loosen up over time.
Dyson Cyclone V10 initial verdict
The Cyclone V10 isn't just a great cordless vacuum - it's a great vacuum, end of story.
From what we've seen, it has the suction to match mains-powered machines, but the flexibility to get into corners and crevices you couldn't with a traditional cleaner. The redesigned bin also makes it easier to empty (without any messy accidents).
Does it have the battery life to get round an entire house, though? Dyson thinks the trigger-switch will give you enough juice for all your cleaning needs, and 40 minutes sure sounds like a long time to us - hopefully that's enough to convince Joe Public to ditch his old machine and finally go cordless.
We'll know for sure if the V10 has lasting power later this year, once we've had the chance to properly test one out in our own messy homes.