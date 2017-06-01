For most of us, drones are still a bit like camcorders in the '90s – great gadgets to have around, as long as someone else is responsible for them.

I love the idea of owning a DJI Mavic Pro, but the £1099 price tag and a suspicion that I’d immediately fly it into a tree have put me off. But now DJI has made its first attempt at a proper crossover hit with the Spark – and I’m sorely tempted.

The £519 Spark is DJI’s smallest, cheapest and most idiot-proof drone. That doesn’t mean it’s just a watered down selfie-cam, though - the Spark is packed with high-end features, including an auto-follow mode, a two-axis gimbal to keep its 1080p video steady, and some fancy new gesture controls that make you feel like you’re blessed with telekinesis.

Is it the drone for people who didn’t realise they wanted a drone? I took one for a spin in the Hertfordshire hills to find out.