For most of us, drones are still a bit like camcorders in the '90s – great gadgets to have around, as long as someone else is responsible for them.
I love the idea of owning a DJI Mavic Pro, but the £1099 price tag and a suspicion that I’d immediately fly it into a tree have put me off. But now DJI has made its first attempt at a proper crossover hit with the Spark – and I’m sorely tempted.
The £519 Spark is DJI’s smallest, cheapest and most idiot-proof drone. That doesn’t mean it’s just a watered down selfie-cam, though - the Spark is packed with high-end features, including an auto-follow mode, a two-axis gimbal to keep its 1080p video steady, and some fancy new gesture controls that make you feel like you’re blessed with telekinesis.
Is it the drone for people who didn’t realise they wanted a drone? I took one for a spin in the Hertfordshire hills to find out.
DJI Spark design: more than a flying GoPro
Considering the amount of tech that’s crammed into the Spark, it’s astoundingly small and light. In some ways, it's what the GoPro Karma should have been – a drone that you can just chuck in your backpack with your drinks and snacks.
At 300g, it’s less than half the weight of the Mavic Pro, and 200g lighter than its closest rival, the Parrot Bebop 2. Those smaller dimensions don’t quite make it pocketable though – unlike the Mavic Pro, you can’t fold down its rotors, so it’s only slightly more portable when tucked into its case.
So what has DJI packed into a drone that weighs the same as our favourite compact camera? A ton of sensors, for a start. There’s a forward-facing vision system (to stop it flying into things), a downward-facing camera that helps it return to the exact spot it took off from, and the main 12MP, 1080p-recording camera. You also get GPS and Wi-Fi, for sending a livestream of its view to the app.
Of course, DJI hasn’t quite overcome the laws of physics – the two main drawbacks are that it can’t record 4K, and the battery life is a maximum of 16 minutes. This means you’ll almost certainly want to buy a couple of spares, which cost £55 each.
But the Spark otherwise feels very well-built, and in two unplanned meetings with a tree the result on both occasions was merely a broken rotor blade.
DJI Spark gesture controls: talk to the hand
The Spark wouldn’t be much use if it was tiny and impossible to fly, but that’s far from the case. Its big new party trick is gesture control, which is, right now, a bit hit-and-miss (and, occasionally, hit-a-tree).
The idea is to give you an easy way to take aerial still photos, without someone in the shot having to bury their head in a smartphone app.
Hold the Spark up in your hand and, once it’s found your face, it’ll enter Gesture mode. You can then hold up your palm and move the Spark left and right, or throw your arm back melodramatically to send it away to take a group selfie. Making a rectangle shape with your fingers (which doesn’t at all feel ridiculous) will prompt it to take a photo after a short delay, while forming a ‘Y’ shape with your arms will call it back to land on your palm.
It’s a nice idea, but it feels very much in beta right now – the Spark sometimes locked on to the wrong face in my group, which meant it was difficult to tell who had control of it. It’s also worth remembering that the Spark doesn’t have any rear cameras or proximity sensors, so doing this around trees or expensive chandeliers isn't recommended.
DJI said that the samples I tried were pre-release and that the software would be tightened up by its launch later this month, though I suspect there will still be some teething issues. This is brand new tech, after all. Still, it’s a neat party trick, and the Spark is fortunately way more than a souped-up AirSelfie...
DJI Spark video: your robo-director in the sky
What’s really great about the Spark is that it isn’t just a dumbed-down version of DJI’s other drones. Like the Mavic Pro, there are stacks of automatic recording modes, which means you don’t have to be a drone-racing champ to get some seriously impressive footage.
Choose one of its four ‘Quickshot’ mode in the app, and the Spark will follow a preset flying routine around your subject, recording a 10-second video that’ll make people suspect that you weren’t actually lying about being Alfonso Cuarón’s nephew. These Quickshot routines include Rocket (which sends the Spark vertically upwards while pointing its camera down, like the video above), Circle (for sending it rotating around your subject), and Helix (which sees it pull away in a very filmic, ‘final scene’ arc).
If you want something a bit longer than a 10-second set piece, the Spark also has DJI’s much-improved ActiveTrack mode – which lets you choose a subject to keep in the centre of the frame as you fly it around – and TapFly for getting it to fly in a straight line while auto-avoiding obstacles.
So how is the video quality? It’s too early for a final judgement, but the signs are very promising – even in a decent breeze, my videos were very stable and crisp. Unless you have cinema-sized ambitions, it looks like the Spark’s HD video will be perfect for YouTube and impressing relations at Christmas.
DJI Spark controls: taking things into your own hands
The Spark might be the most beginner-friendly drone I’ve seen so far, but that doesn’t mean it can't be your manually-controlled, RC flying machine.
Get it with the optional controller that comes in the £699 'Fly More Combo' pack, and you’ll unlock some more pro-friendly features with the Sport mode. These include a new top speed of 31mph (compared to the Mavic Pro’s 40mph), and an improved range of 2000m.
This is quite a jump from the max 100m range (50m in height) and 6mph top speed that you get from using it in smartphone mode, though it’s not exactly compatible with UK law's requirement to keep drones in your line of sight (unless you can prove you have the eyes of a hawk).
I didn’t get to try the controller, but the Spark was impressively responsive when controlled manually in the DJI app. No doubt it’ll feel even more agile with the controller’s thumbsticks.
The laws about where exactly you can fly drones in the UK are still a bit ambiguous, to say the least. In fact, there are variations between different London boroughs, let alone countries.
But the general rule is that you always have to have your drone in your line of sight (which makes FPV goggles a bit of a grey area), at least 50m from people and properties, 150m from crowds and built-up areas, and below 120m in height.
Of course, what constitutes a 'crowd' is also interpretation, but The Drone Code is keen to stress that, whatever happens, you always have legal responsibility. In reality, this largely restricts you to playing fields, parks and coastlines. But as DJI told us, expect to see some clarification on UK drone laws later in 2017, once the government has wrapped up its consultation (and, you know, finished with the small matters of Brexit and the General Election).
DJI Spark early verdict
The Spark is shaping up to be the perfect beginner drone. In some ways, it's the equivalent of our favourite compact system cameras - loads of auto modes for hassle-free flying, but with enough manual controls to tempt anyone looking to hone their drone skills.
It's not perfect - the gesture controls are a bit hit-and-miss, it'll only last just over ten minutes on a charge, and the £519 price tag still doesn't exactly make it an impulse buy.
But the Spark has the depth, video quality and sheer fun to make sure it's way more than a toy that you'll wheel out once a year. We'll bring you a full review before it starts selling like flying hot cakes later this month.